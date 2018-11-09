The refrain, “the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month” will turn 100 years old in a few days. It marked the end of “the War to end all Wars!” Germany, its manpower and supplies largely spent and facing imminent invasion, signed an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car outside Compiegne, France on November 11, 1918.

So, what was there to celebrate? The United States got officially involved on April 6, 1917, and ultimately threw 1.2 million American soldiers at the conflict, sustaining 122,000 casualties from the start of our nation’s offensive to the armistice. It was said at the time about our commitment that “Midwestern farm boys had become men. Men had become soldiers. And soldiers had become casualties.” That statement from a book on the subject looks now a bit too much like old-fashioned bravado when one realizes the number killed as those were real Americans whose families grieved the loss of sons, husbands and fathers.

What did the Great War accomplish? At least 8.5 million belligerents died, while 12 to 13 million civilians also perished. In Europe many believed that the sacrifices brought freedom to Czechoslovakia and a sovereign Poland. But the changes also brought a huge number of persons into ethically “other” status with the advent of hatreds and atrocities. Later, Croatia flickered through bygone Yugoslovia, Czechoslovakia split, while Poland, Hungary and Romania have been in and out of bondage with ultra-right wing efforts now underway. The Ottoman Empire, an entity that endured for centuries, was also on the losing side, resulting in its breakup and becoming a Middle East of enduring conflicts and warring factions.

The victors worked at preventing German rearmament. England’s Winston Churchill recognized that “the mortal need was security at all costs and by all methods.” He also said that the terms of the Treaty of Versailles were malignant and silly with nothing reaped except ill will.” After the fighting ceased and the armistice not yet signed, the Germans torpedoed the Irish mail boat Leinster drowning 450 civilians while those demanding revenge wanted to see Kaiser Wilhelm II’s execution. That didn’t happen; he lived until 1941.

The treaty’s so-called War Guilt Clause made Germany accept all the blame which provided Adolph Hitler an issue to hammer away at the treaty and attack the “traitorous” Germans who agreed to it. Both Hitler and the U.S.S.R’s Joe Stalin made “hay” over the war and assisted in consequences that later got World War II underway. America left war in Europe behind in November, 1918; however, our nation returned after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Unfortunately, we remain at warring which has proven to generate a whole lot of destructive heat but little guiding light while humankind knows wars’ negatives but too often resorts to armed conflict rather than peaceful diplomacy.

Is the world’s chance of peace a cup half full or half empty? There are reported to be enough weapons to disintegrate the planet Earth and convert it back to the fiery ball of its origin. Before his election, President Trump was against warring overseas and criticized his predecessor accordingly. Yet, we’re still warring in Afghanistan and elsewhere while Trump recently hired one of the worst of War Hawkish Americans to advise him on military matters. American for generations were first to avoid war and set an example for peace. Will we again demand it or embrace Armageddon?

(Gene H. McIntyre shares his opinion frequently in the Keizertimes.)