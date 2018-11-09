Ryan Bamford showed last Friday what everybody in the McNary football program already knew.

The Celtics didn’t have just one quarterback worthy of starting, but two.

“For most teams, he’s probably the starter,” said McNary head coach Jeff Auvinen after Bamford threw three touchdowns in the second half at Lakeridge.

Bamford’s performance wasn’t a revelation. Before the season even started, offensive coordinator Brad Emmert had said the same.

Bamford was the lone bright spot in a disappointing 56-33 blowout loss to end the season.

“I figured it was my last half of football and I might as well make it one to remember,” said Bamford, who knew his snaps at quarterback would be limited after Erik Barker won the starting job as a sophomore before the 2017 season. “It felt good to go out strong with a good memory, senior year. I don’t have any regrets, which is what I like about it.”

No regrets?

A lot of kids in his situation would have transferred. But Bamford stayed the course, dedicated to helping the Celtics anyway he could.

“I kind of went into the season with the mindset that I’m going to do as much as I can for this team, anything we need,” Bamford said.

By the midpoint of the season, Bamford, also a backup safety, was named a captain.

“I don’t know how many No. 2 quarterbacks, No. 2 safeties are captains in high school football but he earned every bit,” Auvinen said.

“He’s there every weight opportunity, every 7-on-7. He was there for four years and really busted his tail. I was happy for the young man. He’s a great kid.”

The OSAA 6A football playoffs will continue without McNary.

My picks:

West Salem at Clackamas

The Titans offense is humming after moving Anthony Gould to running back. The Oregon State-bound senior rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns while also catching five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-28 beatdown of Southridge. Unfortunately, West Salem’s turnaround didn’t begin sooner and as the 15-seed the Titans must go to No. 2 Clackamas to take on the defending state champs, who haven’t lost a game since falling to West Linn in the 2016 semifinals. Former Sprague standout Jailen Hammer transferred to the Cavaliers in the offseason and had 104 total yards and a touchdown in a 48-0 first round victory over Newberg.

Pick: Cavaliers 41, Titans 33

Oregon City at Lake Oswego

These two teams have already met once with the No. 1 ranked Lakers winning by 46 points. This time should be no different.

Pick: Lakers 50, Pioneers 14

Tualatin at Central Catholic

The Timberwolves lost their final three games of the regular season before blowing out Mountain View in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams only lost to Clackamas by two points and are at home.

Pick: Rams 34, Wolves 30

Barlow at Tigard

Here’s another rematch that was a blowout the first time around.

Pick: Tigers 44, Bruins 24

Reynolds at Jesuit

The Crusaders have won eight in a row by a combined score of 417 to 131 since falling to Lake Oswego by a touchdown in the second week of the season. The Raiders are coming off an upset of South Medford but aren’t ready to compete with the big boys.

Pick: Crusaders 48, Raiders 17

Sherwood at Sheldon

Take away a one-point loss in Washington and four-point loss to Jesuit, and the Irish have dominated every game they’ve been in. This week should be no different.

Pick: Irish 42, Bowmen 24

Lakeridge at West Linn

The Lions have won five in a row against the Pacers. The streak continues in one of the best games of the week.

Pick: Lions 35, Pacers 30

Sunset at Liberty

The Falcons have won five in a row and are playing at home.

Pick: Falcons 27, Apollos 24

Derek Wiley is the associate editor of the Keizertimes.

Last week: 1-1, Overall 31-17