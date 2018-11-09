Cheryl Barrie, cross country coach at Whiteaker Middle School, knew she had something special the first time she saw sixth grader Vince Estrada run.

“At the 1000 meter mark, I saw him cruising down the hill in first place and thought he was running at an unsustainable pace and the next thing I know he is crossing the finish line in first place,” Barrie said.

Estrada finished the 2K at Bush Pasture Park on Sept. 27 in 8 minutes and 12 seconds.

It was his first race, ever.

“My mom was a competitive runner in high school as well as my uncles,” Estrada said. “I feel like it runs through my blood and I wanted to continue the family tradition.”

Estrada’s teammates, Brayden Kaehler, Caden Carter, Aidan Hedberg and Derek Jones, were close behind finishing second, fourth, fifth and ninth, to post a team score of 19 points.

A perfect score is 15 points.

Throughout the season, Whiteaker’s sixth grade boys only got faster.

Estrada won all four meets he entered and on Thursday, Oct. 25, the Wolverines took first at the Salem-Keizer All-City Cross Country Meet at Bush Park.

Estrada won the 2K race in 7:47. Carter (8:12), Hedberg (8:18), Jones (8:25) and Kaehler (8:34) placed fifth, seventh, 10th and 15th out of 95 runners.

“I was so nervous that day for a couple of reasons, one was the possibility of slipping on a wet downhill course and second was letting myself, family, and school down,” Estrada said.

Claggett Creek’s girls finished fourth in the 2K.

Kiyanah Anderson placed third in 8:36 and Destiny Marines-Cabrera took eighth in 8:59.

Whiteaker’s girls and boys 3K teams both finished third.

Tessa Fisher and Aspynn Westby placed fifth and sixth in 12:19 and 12:27.

Zachary Harrington led the boys, finishing eighth in 11:23.

“Coach (Bradley) Kilgroe and I loved working with this group of hard working boys and girls,” Barrie said. “We are already excited for next year as Aspynn returns coupled with our sixth grade girls and boys will make for an exciting year. “We are both lucky to teach and coach in our Keizer community with such great support from parents and our Whiteaker administration.”