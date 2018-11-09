It started with an idea that bloomed into an actual space for high school kids to get the items they need, primarily clothing, toiletries and food. Though school officials and community leaders knew there was a need, the success of the McNary Kloset has been bigger than most expected.

The McNary Kloset model has been replicated at Whiteaker and Claggett Creek Middle Schools in Keizer and an elementary school may soon join the other Klosets. Community support of these in-school take-what-you-need stores has been heartwarming as businesses and the public have donated clothes and other items.

The ability to acquire a coat, a good pair of shoes, a toothbrush or a nutritious meal turns kids into functioning students. It is hard to learn when you’re cold, hungry or bullied due to shabby clothes. Even in a well-off city like Keizer, there are those who need a hand.

The schools with Klosets accept donations of new or gently used clothes (coats and jacket are important this time of year), shoes, toiletries and non-perishable yet nutritious food or snacks. Donations can be delivered to the schools or to drop off locations. Items destined for Whiteaker and Claggett Creek middle schools can be dropped off at Copy Cats (3800 River Road N.); items for McNary High School can be dropped off at the Keizertimes office (142 Chemawa Rd. N).

The McNary Kloset and its sister in-school stores are tightly controlled, it is not a free-for-all for students. At the high school counselors monitor access to assure that students in actual need are the store’s only customers. Least anyone believes the Klosets are a nanny-state project, we all must realize how difficult it is for a teen to be vulnerable; at the high school level it is key to fit in and not appear different. The staffs at McNary, Whiteaker and Claggett Creek strive to maintain the self-esteem of the students that use the Klosets.

Hunger knows no season, nor does the need for warmth or cleanliness. The Klosets at the high school and the two middle schools accept donations throughout the year.

The Keizer Chamber Foundation (the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s philantropic arm) is the organization behind the Klosets with the help of the three schools. The foundation asks the public to help the kids of our community in need by combing their own closets for gently used items of clothing or to purchase extra food, such as energy bars, while shopping at the grocer.

The Klosets are excellent examples of our community helping our kids.

—LAZ