By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

As one of his many volunteer service efforts, Dan Kohler has served on boards that awarded Eagle Scouts their wings. It’s a momentous and personal achievement in any young scout’s life, but Kohler’s advice was often the same.

“I always challenge the boys to get involved and do their part even when it’s hard,” said Kohler, who was projected to win a Keizer City Council seat being vacated by Bruce Anderson. “It is hard, and I needed to put up or shut up.”

At press time, Kohler had about 64 percent of the votes tallied. Mike De Blasi, a longtime member on city advisory committees, also ran for the seat.

Joining Kohler on the city council next January will be Elizabeth Smith, who was projected to win the seat being vacated by Amy Ryan. Smith entered the race alongside opponent Shawn Lapof.

“I am extremely humbled,” said Smith. “I’m blown away by the support of people who reached out in support of my message.”

Smith had garnered nearly 71 percent of the vote at press time.

Kohler echoed Smith’s sense of humility at the task laid before him.

“It feel like the hard work starts now, but I am thrilled and humbled to have earned the support of so many of the people I talked with the past few months. They want Keizer to be a place where they live and enjoy, and I get to be a voice for them.”

Smith added that one of the most common refrains from people she met on the campaign trail was that residents felt no one was listening to their concerns, she wants to change that perception as a councilor.

“Leaders motivate other people to take action, and my hope is to help some of those people make their voices heard. I’m excited to see what comes tomorrow,” Smith said.

The only other Keizer-centric issue on the ballot this year was a local option levy for the Keizer Fire District. It was passing with a resounding 72 percent “yes” vote at press time.

“Keizer Fire District would like to thank the people of Keizer for their continued support of our emergency services, here at home.” said Keizer Fire District Board President Chet Patterson. Keizer Fire Chief Jeff Cowan added, “We are sincerely grateful for the trust and faith you place on us. We have a true passion and belief in the noble cause of service to others, often in their most crucial time of need. We will continue to earn that trust with pride and respect every day.”

Republicans were winning the day higher up the ballot. Kevin Cameron and Colm Willis looked to be headed for seats at the Marion County Commissioners’ table. Cameron was holding onto a 7-point lead over Shelaswau Crier. Willis was edging Bill Burgess with a 3-point lead.

In the Oregon Legislature, both Sen. Kim Thatcher and Rep. Bill Post easily fended off challenges from Democrats Sara Grider and Dave McCall, respectively.

In the biggest statewide race, Gov. Kate Brown appeared to have earned a second term with just over 50 percent of the vote. Republican Knute Buehler, earned more than 50 percent of the vote in Marion County, but it wasn’t enough to win the day.

Most attempts at statewide measures took a drubbing at the ballot box. The only one to pass muster with voters was Measure 102, which will permit local bonds to be issued for affordable housing projects that include non-governmental partners like developers and non-profits.

Measure 103, which would have prohibited any local government from instituting a sales tax on groceries – and created permanent tax loopholes for major grocery businesses – what shunned by more than 57 percent of voters.

Measure 104, which would have revised the process, required in the state Constitution, for approving revenue-generating changes, also failed with 65 percent of voters saying “no.”

Measure 105, which would have allowed local law enforcement to investigate and detain undocumented residents even if it was their only crime, also failed by a large margin. More than 62 percent of voters said “no” to that effort.

Measure 106, which would have reduced access to abortion by prohibiting use of “public funds” to pay for them, was rejected by almost 64 percent of voters.

Overall, Oregon had epic voter turnout for a midterm election. Statewide, more than 62 percent of registered voters returned their ballots. Marion County was also well-represented with more than 54 percent of voters casting ballots.