A woman concerned for her safety led a boyfriend to Safeway on River Road North where the man stole her purse and cell phone Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Keizer Police Department officers responded to Safeway about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a purse-snatching. The suspect in the incident was last seen fleeing on foot toward Bailey Court Northeast. Officers arrived on scene soon and observed a male subject running through a grass alley. The man was stopped and detained without any resistance or having to use any force.

The man no longer had the purse or phone, but the items were found nearby.

While one officer remained with the male who had been detained, another officer returned to Safeway where he made contact with the female who had her purse and cellphone stolen. The victim told officers the male suspect was a boyfriend and she was in the process of trying to end their relationship, which had angered him. Both individuals were transients and she had talked him into going to Safeway with her as she was growing increasingly concerned for her safety. Once at the Safeway store, she said her boyfriend used physical force to steal her purse and the cell phone that was inside.

There were several witnesses to the incident who remained on scene to give a statement to the investigating officer, all of which supported the victim’s statements.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Alan Johnson Campbell. He was charged with assault in the fourth degree, robbery in the third degree, and theft in the third degree (purse snatching). He was transported to the Marion County Jail.