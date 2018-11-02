To the Editor:

As the wife of retired Keizer volunteer firefighter, Bob Busch, who served for 25 years, I have had a front row seat as to how important the Keizer Fire District is to our community. Our family gave up our firefigher every sixth day for his shift and got used to him leaving at the sound of the pager on other days.

We made many life-long friends through the years and participated in events put on by the Volunteer Firefighters Association, designed to thank and encourage them in their work. We witnessed the beginning of the ambulance service, watched the ground breaking ceremony for the new station, knocked on doors for levies, helped put on holiday parties for firefighter families and arranged tours of the station for our home school groups. All the while the number of calls for service kept rising.

Spraying the hose at the open houses,crawling low in smoke and checking our smoke alarm regularly are a few lessons we never tired of practicing, because we knew our Keizer firefighters were always practicing, too.

We know that the people of Keizer enjoyed Mother’s Day and Christmas pancake breakfasts with Santa; red, white and blue water at Homecoming, Engine 1 at the KeizerFEST Parades and Santa’s arrival at Keizer’s Tree Lighting.

The faces you saw at these events were always ready to be at your emergency at a moments’ notice. Although most of these items began with the volunteers, Keizer now has many paid firefighter EMTs and they all work together to serve you.

The levy, when passed, will keep the ambulances staffed and arriving at your emergency in six minutes or less 93 percent of the time. I appreciated the effeciency, care and teamwork of the crew (paid and volunteer) when they responded to our emergencies and I know that will still happen, even though the number of calls has risen through the years.

I have chosen to continue to support the Keizer Fire Distrcit and I ask you to join me in supporting them also with a yes vote on Measure 24-432 on Nov. 6, keeping the current cost for this excellent fire and emergency medical service. Thank and encourage our firefighters for all they do for us.

Colleen Busch

Keizer