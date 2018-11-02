McNary had 10 football players voted to the All-Mountain Valley Conference teams.

Junior Walling, a First Team running back and linebacker, rushed for 951 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the Celtic defense with 79 total tackles, including 44 solo and five sacks.

Joshua Schmeltzer was selected to the First Team at both offensive guard and defensive line.

He finished the regular season with 22 tackles.

Michael Ridgway (guard), Griffin Oliveira (receiver), Nigel Harris (corner) and Jacob Jackson (safety) were named to the First Team as well.

Oliveira, who was also voted a Second Team safety, caught 30 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns this season on offense and recorded 51 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Jackson, who was also honorable mention at receiver and kicker, had 62 tackles and five interceptions.

On offense, he caught 31 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris, who was also honorable mention at receiver, recorded 27 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Dyami Rios, who had 69 total tackles and nine sacks, was voted to the Second Team at linebacker.

Erik Barker (quarterback), Nathan Young (center) and Noah Bach (linebacker) were honorable mention .

Jeff Auvinen was voted Coach of the Year.

West Salem quarterback Simon Thompson was named Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Alex Hurlburt was Defensive Player of the Year.