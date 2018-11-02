Feb. 15, 1936 – Oct. 19, 2018

Joyce Graham passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2018, in Keizer, Ore.

Joyce was born to John Graham and Mary Jeanette Graham on Feb. 15, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis. Her family relocated to Pocatello, Idaho, where she graduated high school. She married Wallace Llamar Jensen in April 1959. They were later divorced. Joyce relocated to Oregon where she lived the rest of her days.

Joyce is survived by her brother, John Robert Graham; sons, Jerry (Deanna) Jensen and Scott Graham; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Wakley as well as grandchildren Mandy Popejoy, Lonnie Jensen, Randi (Kevin) Neilson, Karly Vreeland, Chris Edwards, Cody (Alain) Edwards and Cierra Graham and great-grandchildren Talise, Skyler, Dezirae, Tyler, Rayse, Leighton, Summer, Nikya, Kevin, Leena, and Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Joseph “Pete” Graham.

She was laid to rest on Oct. 25, 2018, at Claggett Cemetery in Keizer, OR.