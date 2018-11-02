To the Editor:

On behalf of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors I ask that you vote yes on the renewal of the Keizer Fire District levy.

It is important to note this is a renewal of the levy, not an increase. Your property taxes will not go up.

Since the last time the levy was renewed call volume for the district has increased by 45 percent. Even with the increased call volume, the department is arriving at calls in less than six minutes 93 percent of the time. The levy represents 25 percent of the fire district’s budget.

Based on the excellent performance of the fire district, that they have proven to be good stewards of taxpayer money and the fact the public safety is an important part of a vibrant business community, we ask that you vote yes for Keizer Fire.

Shawn Lapof, Director

Keizer Chamber of Commerce Board