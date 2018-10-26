To the Editor:

I have known Dan Kohler for six years now. If the city of Keizer truly deserves a city council member, it is without a doubt Dan Kohler.

Dan has a wonderful reputation for his work, his service in the community, the neighborhood in which he lives. Dan is very informative about the goings-on in his city, and is most supportive.

Dan is the person that anyone can walk up to and talk, and Dan will give his undivided attention to that person. This is what the people of Keizer deserve, and this is what the city of Keizer needs. Dan is a leader, a listener, a doer, and will get the job done. The people of Keizer will appreciate a person like Dan Kohler for his hard work, dedication and leadership to keep Keizer in the 21st century, and down the road into the future. As a homeowner, and the president of the Cedar Bluff Homeowners Association, I am very proud of Dan Kohler for all his hard work within the community of Keizer over the many years. Dan deserves the chance to serve the people in Keizer the way they expect to be treated. There is no one else but Dan Kohler.

Remember, to vote for Dan Kohler as our next city councilman.

Gary Wagner

Keizer