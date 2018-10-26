Stymied again! This writer does not know whether to stifle a cry and laugh out loud or burst into tears and squelch a hearty guffaw! The dilemma has to do with one of the latest announcements from some of our illustrious “leaders” in Washington, D.C.

If readers haven’t noticed, our nation has evolved to a place where, for whatever reason, and there appear many reasons to explain the phenomenon, there are about 2 million of our fellow citizens in a category identified as “homeless.” Some are sick and tired of the “rat race” but most, realistically speaking, have fallen into a state, including a great many American children, not having a roof over their heads and enough food to eat.

Should we not try our hardest, as a nation of people who’ve established a reputation world-wide for being compassionate and helpful to the downtrodden and those without means, to find ways to reverse this alarming direction of so many of our citizens? No, not by way of the nation’s capitol! The latest foray by those in charge at D.C. want to add significantly to the number of those without means by terminating the entitlement social programs—Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

Literally millions of America’s senior citizens are totally dependent on monthly Social Security checks to keep a roof overhead and food on the table and millions of others, both seniors and younger, who lack the means to pay their medical costs, are far too often hounded out of their homes by bill collectors and foreclosures. Obviously, and forecasting the most dire of consequences, the already alarming numbers sleeping on any space they can find and scrounging for food in garbage cans, counting evermore at astronomically higher numbers.

After instituting a $1.46 trillion tax cut and signing off on a $675 billion budget for the U.S. Department of Defense, (both proven unneeded by the rich and the Pentagon) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced last week that the only way to lower the record-high federal deficit is to cut the entitlement programs. Any American wanting to look at the facts may wish to notice that our nation’s deficit has increased by 77 percent since McConnell became majority leader in 2015. Meanwhile, McConnell says he’s “very disturbed” by the deficit numbers.

The folks at the US Treasury Department have determined that the corporate and wealthy American “1 percenter” tax cuts have made the biggest contribution to the deficit this year. Anyone interested can find out that tax receipts on corporate income in 2017 fell to $205 billion from $297 billion last year. Then, too, and also significant, a small percentage of what the Republicans in Congress promised as a tax cut of several thousands of dollars for every working American family has already been determined as Trump administration fake news.

Republicans like McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and others in lock step want all social help programs to end because they think every American should be able to fend for themself without government help even though most Social Security recipients already paid for it through life-long withholdings. Their stand on ending the entitlement programs spells h-y-p-o-c-r-i-s-y as they have typically been at the federal trough —feeding socialistically on taxpayer dollars—for the length of their careers and soon, too, under lavish retirement conditions.

(Gene H. McIntyre shares his opinion frequently in the Keizertimes.)