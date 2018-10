To the Editor:

Keizer Fire District consistently rates as one of the most tax efficient departments in the state while providing critical service response that our community has come to expect.

Voting yes on Keizer Fire District’s Measure 24-432 will allow KFD to continue the same level of services for our community without increasing cost to our existing levy.

The call volume has increased 45 percent in five years. This is a much needed yes vote.

Hank & Sandy Tarter

Keizer