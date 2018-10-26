By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary didn’t achieve its goal of winning the Mountain Valley Conference championship.

But that hasn’t taken the Celtics focus off the grand prize—a state title.

“There’s one big goal in everyone’s mind,” McNary senior Miguel Bravo said. “Our goal right now is to be state champs. Coach (Miguel Camarena) told us a state championship is worth more to him than 10 league championships. We’re aiming for the big goal and hopefully we do our best to accomplish it.”

The Celtics climbed as high as No. 4 in the OSAA power rankings and opened league play with a 5-1 win over West Salem on Sept. 25.

But McNary began free falling after a 1-0 loss at Summit on Sept. 29. The Celtics tied both South Salem and McKay 1-1 in their next two matches.

“Unfortunately that loss really brought the team down,” Bravo said. “Failures always going to occur in life and it’s up to us to pick it up and show what the McNary team is all about, which is hard work and dedication for the sport.”

With three goals by Jovanie Bravo and one by Luis Lopez, the Celtics closed the regular season with a 4-1 win at Mountain View on Friday, Oct. 19 to finish 3-2-2 in league play.

As the 19-seed, McNary will open the state tournament at No. 14 Beaverton on Saturday.

“It’s a new season on Saturday,” Camarena said. “Our goal is going to be one game at a time. But our hope is to win five.”

Camarena added the Celtics must enter every game 100 percent focused and finish goals, two things that cost them wins during the regular season.

“If we put in half of the opportunities, we should win every game,” Camarena said.