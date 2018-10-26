To the Editor:

It is easy today to throw up your hands and turn away from politics. Some of our leaders at the national level have given us every reason to do so.

That is why candidates like Dan Kohler stand out. His dedication to his community and willingness to listen set him apart from the rest. He doesn’t walk into a room thinking he has all the answers. Dan walks in ready to listen. I like that.

In this election, I urge you to vote Dan Kohler for Keizer City Council Position #6. He shares our priorities and embodies what it means to be a Keizerite.

Please join me is supporting Kohler for Keizer.

Jonathan Thompson

Keizer