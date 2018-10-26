To the Editor:

Keizer does not need East Coast values; tax and spend, high density and business-killing policies.

What Keizer does need is someone who has lived in Keizer long enough to know what Keizer is all about—pride, spirit and volunteerism is just the beginning. It also takes a commitment to Keizer’s mission: “Keep city costs and services to a minimum by providing city services to the community in a coordinated, efficient, and least cost fashion” by someone who knows how because he has lived and worked along side of us for decades.

That candidate is Dan Kohler.

Many of you have worked along side of Dan at the Big Toy or have benefited from his hours of commitment to teaching your kids scouting…now is the time to return the favor.

We will all benefit from Dan being on Keizer City Council. He will continue to provide a steady hand, sound common sense solutions to Keizer’s everyday problems and a listening ear for your new ideas.

I am voting for Dan, you should too!

Lore Christopher

Keizer