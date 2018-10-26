By MIKE DE BLASI

I’m a candidate for the Keizer City Council. I want to correct one part of a recent Keizetimes editorial (We recommend Kohler, Oct. 12).

It was written that Position #6 candidates “have their differences on upcoming issues such as the third bridge (De Blasi is against it; he’d rather see tolls on the existing bridges).” I do not support the third bridge as it is proposed. However, the solutions are more complex than just tolls. Tolling works because a price on road use has been proven to reduce overall traffic by reducing discretionary trips—trips that are not necessary but taken because they are free. They also balance the costs of a single passenger vehicle trip compared to other forms of transport.

Tolling alone will not completely solve the congestion problem. If it did, roads on the East Coast would be traffic free. Local government leaders need to develop a truly comprehensive development and transportation policy with the aim of reducing single passenger vehicle trips. Past decisions have created excessive free parking options in Salem and Keizer, which not only reduces tax revenue per acre, that incentivizes vehicle use. Off-street parking minimums must be eliminated and maximums reduced.

I also blame state government, which has provided large, free to low-cost off-street parking lots that undermine programs they have to get state employees out of their cars. The result is heavy traffic into downtown Salem in the morning and to Polk County in the evening.

The legislature has passed many laws on the efficient use of land, but many cities in Marion and Polk Counties continue to overwhelmingly approve single family detached homes with little to no transit connections exacerbating the traffic problem. They have also built streets (e.g., Wallace Road) designed solely to reward single passenger vehicle use, while at the same time approving commercial development along these streets that undermine the efficient movement of vehicles—the worst of both worlds. Marion and Polk Counties, and the cities within, need to approve development that incentivizes other transportation options.

Finally, the region needs to create a truly connected transit system that will provide quick, timely and efficient bus routes connecting the cities in the mid-Willamette Valley. One hundred years ago, our cities were better connected by transit than they are today. This is the result of nearly 80 years of government subsidies for passenger car use as well as zoning that compels providing the parking space for these vehicles.

It is your tax money that will be used to build the third bridge. Shouldn’t we demand that our officials utilize all other measures before we commit to spending hundreds of millions of dollars? Shouldn’t our politicians be accountable for their past decisions? And shouldn’t we be honest with ourselves and admit that sometimes we are own worst enemy by not considering how, in the whole, our everyday decisions are exacerbating the traffic problem?

Thank you for the opportunity to correct the record.

(Mike De Blasi lives in Keizer. He is a candidate for Keizer City Council.)