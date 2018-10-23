By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

With the swearing in of five new police officers, the Keizer Police Department (KPD) will be able to fully staff its traffic team. While that will mean more warnings and tickets for drivers, it could also have a life-saving effect.

The last time Keizer had a fully staffed traffic team, there were no fatalities in its final five years. In the past five years, when Keizer’s traffic team consisted of one sergeant and one patrol officer, there were six fatalities.

Sgt. Trevor Wenning, who is taking on a different role within the department and turning over the traffic unit to Sgt. David LeDay, shared citation data for the past year with the Keizer Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee at its meeting Thursday, Oct. 11.

Wenning’s final message was there is a cost in terms of safety and lives when the traffic team isn’t around.

“Keizer streets are dangerous because we haven’t had a traffic team in quite some time,” Wenning said. “We’ve been hearing a lot of chatter about [vehicles traveling] 50-60 mph on River Road. It will be interesting, in a year’s time, to see if we are hearing the same thing.”

Aside from two-officer traffic team in the past year, KPD’s efforts bolstered by three grants that cover overtime pay for traffic enforcement. A grant for targeted DUII enforcement led to an additional 55 hours of enforcement that resulted in 119 citations or warnings, seven DUII arrests and the serving of six felony warrants.

A grant targeting speed limit enforcement, covered 68 hours of overtime that resulted in 367 citations or warnings, an average of 3.8 stops per hour. The grant requires a “match” of traditional traffic enforcement covered by KPD. The hours used to match the grant generated 113 citations or warnings, an average of 4.1 per hour.

“With the speed grant, the goal was stopping anyone 10 mph over the limit and issuing a warning, and citations kicked in at a level slightly higher than that. It was not stopping anybody and everything,” Wenning said.

A safety grant for targeting drivers not using seat belts generated 44 hours of overtime and 158 citations or warnings, an average of 3.6 per hour.

KPD has applied for the same grants in the coming year. If the grants are awarded, Keizerites can expect additional enforcement over and above the newly-reinstated traffic team.