By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Like most coaches, Miguel Camarena wants his McNary boys soccer team to feel like a family.

With Miguel Bravo, Jose Luis Bravo, Jovanie Bravo and Jesus Lopez, that’s been easy.

The four boys, all seniors, are cousins.

“We spend a lot of quality time together,” Miguel said. “Christmas is really big for us, Thanksgiving, New Years Eve. All our families get together. It’s really hard to keep us away from each other. If one of us goes somewhere, that means all of us have to go to that place.”

One of those places is the soccer field, where at Capital Fútbol Club, then 4-H Chelsea and now McNary, the cousins have played together since elementary school.

All four have been on McNary’s varsity team since they were sophomores, with Miguel even swinging between the varsity and junior varsity as a freshman.

“Besides being good soccer players, they’re quality young men,” Camarena said. “They’re really good guys. And when you have qualities like that, it’s always an asset to your program, kids that are always willing to work. They are key players for a program to be where we’re at right now.”

They all started as defenders before Miguel moved to the midfield and Jovanie to forward by the time they were in high school.

“Our chemistry was good since we were cousins and we played together all of the time and knew how each other played,” Jose Luis said.

But their playing days are coming to an end.

The Celtics lost to Bend 2-1 on Tuesday in their final regular season home game.

“We’ve been excited but there’s also a downside because it’s our last year playing all together,” Lopez said. “It won’t be the same after that because each of us is going to go our separate ways.”

Jose Luis plans to join the National Guard and Lopez may fallow, while Miguel and Jovanie hope to play soccer in college.

McNary is 6-3-4 with only one game remaining on Friday at Mountain View.

“It’s probably been our most successful year so far and we know it’s going to end up a good one,” Jose Luis said.

But there’s still work to do as the Celtics look towards the playoffs.

“The players above me have won conference championships,” Lopez said. “I don’t want to go home without winning a title.”

“We want to do the best we can with the team and give our all and make sure we take the team as far as we can,” Miguel said. “If we keep playing the way we’re playing we can go really far.”

None of the cousins are cocky. When asked who was the best player of the four, no one volunteered, but agreed they make each other better.

“We all have our moments, our ups and downs,” Jose Luis said. “But in the end we always bring each other up.”