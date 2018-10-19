In the grip of another campaign season means that if the average Oregon voter’s favorite spectator sport is staring at a television screen, then he will most likely see another advertisement for someone who wants to represent them. Those who analyze these things will tell anyone who’s interested that a huge number among us rely on looks’ impressions for our voting decisions.

So what enters the picture poignantly is not necessarily the voter’s pamphlet, radio announcements, newspaper articles or mailers, but what became from its earliest days —and known as the blue flickering tube—has one of strongest influence on decisions before ballots are filled out. This fact argues that the be-deviled TV beast through repetition after repetition of message, using emotion rather than reason, elects our leaders.

If there’s anything wrong with this way of steering people to one politician or another it is that TV commercials are very expensive. Hence, they are almost always beyond the pocketbook limits of working men and women and, unless these folks gather together, totally unaffordable. In Oregon, for example, people united by common causes gather to contribute relatively small amounts that add up, should the donors be large in number, to a fund sufficient to have an ad made and shown times the limits of their war chest. Examples of them for Gov. Kate Brown are the Oregon Education Association, United Food & Commercial Workers, and AFL-CIO. Recently reported, that treasury stands at $11 million.

Her opponent, Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler, has gathered 1 percenters in support of him. Big name, monied examples are Phil Knight of Nike, Henry Swigert of ESCO, and George Austin Jr., a dental equipment manufacturer. Their contributions and others in their class recently added up to $10.3 million.

Looking at motives in 2018, one can conclude that the groups of shared interests who donate into a lump sum are typically current and retired working men and women. They seek safe and healthy working conditions, living wages, overtime pay for work exceeding 40 hours, sick and maternity leave, health insurance and secure retirement benefits. Those of the wealthy set are manufacturers, industrialists and professional service providers who want their taxes low to none, unlimited write-off, regulations non-invasive, and charitable acts guaranteeing tax benefits.

Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, have been generous at giving in a multitude of ways. However, the Knights usually require their family names on buildings they have financially helped to build while his power presence in decision-making at the University of Oregon for one, means that while taxpayers are forced to support the UO without influence whatsoever, Knight is known to make a phone call to the president’s or athletic director’s offices to have his way. There’s no balderdash in believing his $1.5 million to Buehler will be richly rewarded in Salem.

The bottom line is that money—and great gobs of it—donated by those who’ve acquired their wealth through business freedoms compliments of the U.S.A., corrupt and upend what was intended to be democratic republic securities. The power behind big money results in a kind of dictatorship by the haves over the have nots. Voters who seek justice and opportunity for all citizens should keep this matter in mind when they prepare to cast their votes. When we ignore serious societal inequities, we do so at the peril of our rights and freedoms.

(Gene H. McIntyre shares his opinion frequently in the Keizertimes.)