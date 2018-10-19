Whiteaker Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team, coached by Scott Coburn, went undefeated to win the Corvallis Boys and Girls Club tournament on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Opening with a win over undefeated Santiam Christian, the Wolverines went 8-0 in pool play.

Moving on to a single elimination tournament, Whiteaker defeated Santiam Christian again, 25-19, 27-25, to reach the finals.

Facing Walker, the Wolverines won 25-23 and 25-12 to claim the championship.

Whiteaker was led by Maddie Corpe, setting up hitters Emily Blagg, Hailey Schwinof, Bella Rodriguez and Madison Morse. Savana Brownell and Anna Sponable played strong defense at the net. Emmie Taylor and Rodriguez led the team in passing while Schwinof and Taylor had outstanding days serving.

Four players were unable to make the trip due to other obligations. But Brookelynn Jackson, Holly Provost, Ryleigh Mulhern and Kayla Toavs will rejoin the team as they complete their league season. The team is 7-1 in league with two matches to play.

Whiteaker will finish the season against Claggett Creek on Monday, Oct. 22 at McNary. B team matches start at 3:30 p.m. followed by the A team match at 5.