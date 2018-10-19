The Keizertimes recommends Elizabeth Smith for position #5 on the Keizer City Council.

A longtime resident of Keizer, Smith, the mother of two grown daughters, has been involved with her community for years. She played a role in the opening of Weddle Elementary School, was a PTA president and has been a member of both the Rotary Club of Keizer and the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

It is her work as a mortgage broker and knowledge of the housing and commecial markets that give her a leg up over her opponent Shawn Lapof. Smith says she is passionate about her hometown and is excited at the prospect of being involved with the future of Keizer’s growth.

Though Smith has no prior government experience (most first time council candidates don’t) we feel it is her background and personal experience that will make her a hardworking city couniclor.

Elizabeth Smith has never been shy about stating her views. It is that kind of thinking that will be a shot in the arm for the Keizer City Council. She will vote her conscience; if elected to the council, we hope she will always stay true to her vision and vote accordingly. We think she will.

A candidate who is a mother, is involved with the community and has a strong background in business is a bonus for Keizer. Vote for Elizabeth Smith for Keizer City Council position #5.

-—LAZ