Voting turnout is generally much lower during midterm elections than during years with a presidential election. It is not a cliche that every vote counts. There have been very close elections at every level of government.

Members of the public who claim that it doesn’t make a difference who wins, so there is no need to vote, are not paying attention. Elections do have consequences—Gov. Kate Brown operates with a Democratic state legislature, President Trump rules with a like-minded Republican majority in both houses of Congress. We have seen what one-party rule is like locally and nationally.

It is understandable why many people decry politics and choose to tune out and sit out the election rather than be a member of our democracy and exercise their right to vote. It is understandable but it is not accepted.

In Oregon, our vote-by-mail system makes it easy to vote, a vote-by-internet system would not necessarily increase participation. In this year’s general election, registered voters will receive their ballots this week, there are important races at every level. Keizerites will vote on two contested city council races and a state House and a state Senate race.

They will elect their Congressman for District 5 and decided between Kate Brown and Knute Buehler for governor. There are state-wide measures on the ballot, all of which affect Keizer. The two hottest measures are 103 which would prohibit taxes on groceries and 105 which some call the sanctuary measure.

We want every voter to take the time to go over their ballot, make their choice and return the ballot. Every vote counts and all elections have consequences. —LAZ