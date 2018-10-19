To the Editor:

I am disappointed that the Keizer City Council chose to endorse a no vote on a state issue (Measure 105) on the November ballot. To my knowledge this has not occurred in Keizer until now and I believe for a good reason.

This action is an invitation to open Pandora’s Box as to include anything on the ballot. The rationalization that this action was necessary because it pertained to all of Keizer is disingenuous in that all things on the ballot impact all Keizer citizens.

I worry about what is next, now that the box is open. This slippery slope could sluice down to endorsing a vote on a school or fire levy, a state representative or senate race, or endorsing someone for city council or mayor—all impacting every Keizerite.

As a former city councilor, having had the privilege of serving Keizer for 12 years, I know the passion and time given by these seven volunteers and respect and appreciate their work. This time I believe they overstepped their scope. Council is tasked to set city policy, not endorse measures or individuals on the ballot. If a councilor, independent from the council as whole, wishes to endorse something on the ballot that is their purview. The council as a body, on the other hand, should stick to city policy matters.

Let’s put this action back in the box with the presentiment it won’t get out again.

Jim Taylor

Keizer