Close your eyes and imagine a world where McNary and West Salem, both 4-0 in league-play, are meeting this Friday for the Mountain Valley Conference championship.

Now open them and check back into reality.

After going 3-0 in Bend last Friday, McNary, West Salem and Sprague have to be wishing they had played a full league schedule this season.

Sure, those first five non-league games, many of them against the state’s elite programs (Lake Oswego, Sheldon, West Linn and Central Catholic) prepared the Salem-Keizer teams for conference play and maybe they are all better for it.

But couldn’t the same have been accomplished with three non-league games? West Salem could have still played Lake Oswego and Sheldon. McNary could have still gone to West Linn and Tualatin.

What was the point of the Celtics traveling 300 miles to Tumwater, Wash. to lose 56-13?

McNary, which instead would have played winnable games against Summit (1-6) and Mountain View (4-3), definitely didn’t save any on travel costs by not taking an additional trip to Bend.

Next season the Celtics are scheduled to play two games in Medford.

Then there’s the Mountain Valley Conference championship, which the winner of McNary and West Salem will probably claim, especially the Titans, who thanks to a non-league game against Bend play every team in the conference except Summit.

But without a full league schedule, is there really an outright champion?

Who will at least take a giant step to finishing atop the Mountain Valley Conference standings?

My picks:

McKay at Silverton

The Royal Scots followed up their first win of the season with a 35-7 loss to Dallas, who earned just its second victory of the season. Now, McKay gets Silverton, who opened the season 6-0 before falling to Crescent Valley last Friday. Despite the loss, the Foxes are still one of the best teams in 5A and should have no problem with McKay.

Pick: Foxes 40, Royal Scots 14

South Albany at North Salem

The Vikings have dropped two games in a row since earning their first win at McKay. But the Red Hawks come to North Salem on a four-game losing streak, getting outscored 177 to 20.

Pick: Vikings 34, Red Hawks 17

Summit at South Salem

The Saxons, nursing a three-game losing streak since coming from behind to defeat Sprague, host 1-6 Summit, who were just throttled at home by the previously winless Olympians. While who will finish atop the Mountain Valley Conference standings is still in doubt, the Storm appear destined to be at the bottom.

Pick: Saxons 40, Storm 14

Mountain View at Sprague

The Olympians didn’t just squeak out their first win of the season. They dominated Summit, which makes me wonder how good any of the Bend schools are. Mountain View also defeated Summit, 35-12 or by 12 less points than Sprague did. While the Cougars are coming off an 18-point loss to West Salem, Mountain View battled the Titans into the third quarter. The Cougars defense just couldn’t stop West Salem’s passing attack, allowing 475 yards through the air. But Sprague doesn’t have the same threat.

Pick: Cougars 35, Olympians 28

McNary at West Salem

Wow! What a difference two weeks makes. After starting the season 0-5, the Celtics are riding a two-game winning streak, defeating Sprague for the first time since 2014 and then winning 37-26 at Bend, which entered the game 5-1 and No. 10 in the OSAA power rankings.

Were the Lava Bears overrated or has McNary made unbelievable progress? Probably a little of both. At West Salem, the Celtics should find out just how good they are. The Titans, projected to be one of the top teams in the state in the preseason, have had disappointing showings against Lake Oswego and Sheldon, but with a strong finish could still sneak into the top 10 of the power rankings.

While McNary’s defense has shown improvement over the past two weeks, West Salem’s speed and big play threats, particularly Oregon State-bound receiver Anthony Gould, provides a tough challenge for the Celtics.

Pick: Titans 44, Celtics 30

Derek Wiley is the associate editor of the Keizertimes.

Last week: 4-1, Overall: 24-13