By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Jesse Whitehead had not directed a Keizer Homegrown Theatre show in four years when he received a phone call from the troupe’s founder—Linda Baker.

She had a script, The Quality of Life, for Whitehead to read.

“I didn’t know anything about the play so I didn’t know what to expect and I read it and I was just really, really moved by it. I called her back and I said, ‘I hate you because I have to direct this now.’”

The Quality of Life opens Friday Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. NE, with additional shows Oct. 20, 26-27 and Nov. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and matinees on Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Written by Jane Anderson, the play tells the story of Dinah and Bill, a devout, church-going couple from Ohio who are struggling to keep their lives intact after the death of their daughter.

Dinah is compelled to reconnect with her left-leaning cousins in Northern California who are going through their own trials. Jeannette and Neil have lost their home to a wildfire and Neil has cancer. However, they seem to have accepted their situation with good humor, living in a yurt on their burn site and celebrating life with hits of marijuana and red wine.

While Bill and Dinah are both moved and perplexed by their cousins’ composure, their sympathy turns to rage when they find out Jeannette is planning to take her own life to avoid a life of grief without her beloved Neil.

“There’s a lot of interesting conversations about marijuana, right to life, the afterlife,” Whitehead said. “A lot of interesting subjects get broached in the dialogue. It’s a very talking play. I think people will find a surprising amount of laughs. They can enjoy some really good acting by local actors.”

Robert Herzog and Franca Hernandez play Neil and Jeannette. Dinah and Bill are portrayed by Danna Swanenberg and Tim Jaeger.

“Act two is my favorite part of the show,” Whitehead said. “Things really come to a head and actors get to really act with each other and it’s very moving and powerful. I’m really looking forward to other people having similar reactions that I did.

“It doesn’t necessarily come to any hard conclusions. It raises a lot of issues and asks the audience to think about them and I hope they are thinking about them long after the play is over.”

To reserve tickets, email keizerhomegrown@gmail.com.