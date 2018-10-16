By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

If you’re wondering whether that plastic container you have can be recycled under the new recycling rules in Marion County, here’s a pro tip from Reed Carlson, recycling coordinator for the Mid-Valley Garbage Recycling Association:

“Turn it in your hand so that you are looking at the opening of the container, if the opening is smaller than the rest of the container, it can probably be recycled,” Carlson said. Colored plastics that meet that condition are also fine.

Recycling changes were the topic of the night during a Community Conversation hosted by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Earlier this year, the area’s garbage haulers had to hit a reset button on what could be recycled because of changes on the international level.

China, which had long been the largest buyer of American recycled goods, raised the standard for the level of contamination it was willing to accept. Local recycling facilities struggle to meet the new levels of acceptable contamination and it led to changes in what is accepted at curbside bins.

Recently, area haulers have begun charging for non-recyclable goods still showing up in blue bins.

Here are the biggest changes:

Only empty, clean, and dry bottles and jugs larger than 12 ounces should be placed in the recycle bin.

Steel and aluminum cans can still be recycled.

No tubs (think peanut butter, spreadable butter, pasta sauce, or mayonnaise) or clamshells – even if they have the recycling symbol on them.

No film plastics such as plastic bags or cling wrap.

No cold storage boxes from frozen meals.

No foil, aerosol cans or scrap metal.

No shredded paper.

After decades of trying to get more people to recycle, and China’s history of giving the West Coast an easy way to offload recyclable materials, reversing the tide is likely going to require time and effort from all sectors, said Greg Dittman, operations manager for Valley Recycling and Disposal.

“It’s a very complicated issue because producers want that little logo on their products and it makes us feel good. It’s a matter of shifting perceptions of recycling,” Dittman told the more than two dozen attendees.

In that vein, it might require a return to mayonnaise jars made of glass which are easier to manage when they re-enter the waste stream. Such change will most likely require consumers putting pressure on companies to shift their practices.

“Keep the end market in mind and what happens when [garbage and recycling] gets to its destination. We need to find our best selves to solve this problem,” Dittman said.