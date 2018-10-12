Safety first. That is rule number one for every business and every household. Safety first is always top of mind for our first responders, especially the Keizer Fire District’s firefighters and medical response teams.

The number of emergency calls have increased more than 16 percent but the Keizer Fire District responds to them with the same revenue as before the increase. That says mountains about the fiduciary mangement of the district.

That’s the best reason for voters to approve Measure 24-432. The measure renews the current 59¢ per $1,000 of assessed value for five years beginning in 2019. That means there is no tax increase for what will surely be increasing calls.

Some voters may decide to vote no on every measure on the ballot thinking they are voting against new taxes. It is important that voters look over their ballots carefully and read their voters pamphlet. A vote for Measure 24-432 is not a vote for higher taxes, it is a vote for superior service from our first responders.

The Keizer Fire District has consistently responded within six minutes more than 95 percent of the time, far exceeding response times for other fire departments and districts.

We are confident in the leadership of the Keizer Fire District to continue its great service to our community.

Vote yes on Measure 24-432.

