To the Editor:

The birds have taken their flight south, seeking the sun. The four-footed creatures have holed up enough food to last winter. We humans have brough out coats, sweaters and hats to keep us warm when the temperatures drop. All very good.

But what about the homeless men, women and children whose only home is the dirt of the earth or the hard cold concrete? What can the city of Keizer do for these homeless ones?

I am glad I met our mayor, Cathy Clark. I met her at the 50th celebration of Simonka Place, the shelter for women and children in the center of Keizer on River Road.

I observed many things about our mayor as we followed our Simonka Place tour guide through the halls. The mayor didn’t come for a piece of cake or to give a speech. It was evident that she came to access any need for this building where many women find new meaning for their lives.

Mayor Clark is dedicated to helping the homeless. Since her compassion reaches to the homeless, it is be reckoned that it covers all citizens of the city she serves. I hope that Mayor Clark’s humble leadership, along with the cooperation of all the citizens, will put Keizer on top for worthwhile achievements.

Genie Sessums

Keizer