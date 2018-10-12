The general election ballot will show an unusually rich slate of candidates for city offices. Mayor Cathy Clark is unopposed as she seeks her third term. Also unopposed is Roland Herrera as he seeks his second term in Position #4.

For Position #6 two qualified candidates will face each other: Michael De Blasi and Dan Kohler. De Blasi serves on the Planning Commission and the Transportation/Safety/Bikeways/Pedestrian Committee. Kohler has been a community volunteer but is primarily known for his stewardship of the resurfacing project at The Big Toy at Keizer Rapids Park.

Kohler is the business candidate. He has been endorsed by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, a present and a past mayor of Keizer and all the sitting city councilors. This is support that can be envied.

De Blasi doesn’t have a long list of bold name endorsers, but he is sure of himself and of his views.

Though the candidates will not face off in a debate they have their differences on upcoming issues such as the third bridge (De Blasi is against it; he’d rather see tolls on the existing bridges).

For this election, Dan Kohler is the right choice for position #6. But we think that De Blasi needs to stay as involved as he is and not count out running for the council in two years.

De Blasi is younger and would be a different voice altogether on the council, which is needed, but there is time for him to add his voice later.

By voting in Kohler, the city still benefits because De Blasi’s voice will still play loud on the Planning Commission and the traffic committee. Kohler will bring a consensus view to the council and will not cause sparks to fly over certain issues.

We envision a city council in a few years in which both Kohler and De Blasi have seats and engage other councilors in robust discussions on such topics as the look of River Road, housing density and Urban Growth Boundary expansion.

Until that time, we recommend Dan Kohler for city council position #6.

—LAZ