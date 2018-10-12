To the Editor:

Election Day will soon be upon us. Now is the time to decide if you want the same old or if you want to see real change here in Keizer—Mike Deblasi can do that for you.

Mike has real concerns with the safety of our streets here in Keizer and especially the south end of River Rd. (which has long been neglected) where there have been numerous pedestrians injured trying to get across the street.

Mike also has experience (unlike his opposition) working with the city; he is currently sitting on the Planning Commission and the Traffic Safety Bike and Pedestrian Committee.

Last but not least, Mike would like to see every neighborhood represented on the City Council.

Michael Deblasi doesn’t have a million signs or the council behind him but he has youth and freshness. That is why “I like Mike” and will be voting for him on Nov. 6. You should, too.

Carol Doerfler

Keizer