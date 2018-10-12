Next week, Keizer voters will begin receiving their ballots for the November elections. We wanted to remind voters that all elections matter by looking at the types of decisions made at each level of government and that decisions made by candidates once in office can have lasting effects. When analyzing the measures included on the November ballots, we tried to look behind the veil to see what the effects of the measures would be and who is funding them. Some of our local endorsements can be found in this week’s opinion section.

Local Elections



CITY COUNCIL



Duties: Recent actions by the city council have included approving a new sign code; partnering with other city governments to form a plan to address homelessness; enacting fees to pay for additional police and parks services; approving expenditures citywide; and addressing resident concerns (such as the recent disputes over bullets flying into Keizer from a West Salem quarry). Councilors and the mayor are volunteers and not paid positions. The mayor is the lead position on the council, but the mayor’s vote is no more powerful than the others.

Candidates (all are non-partisan):

Position 4: Roland Herrera

Position 5: Shawn Lapof and Elizabeth Smith

Position 6: Mike DeBlasi and Dan Kohler

Mayor: Cathy Clark

MARION COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT



Soil & Water District officials manage natural resources on the local level with an eye toward conservation and enhancement of what is available. Recent actions include: paying for a pesticide clean-up in Mt. Angel; sponsoring a workshop on water rights; providing additional funding for watershed councils like the Claggett Creek Watershed Council; and providing oversight for forest management plans.

Candidates:

Director at Large: Leigh Harrod and Terry Hsu

MARION COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Marion County’s Board of Commissioners provides leadership on issues ranging from public health and safety to economic development and emergency preparedness to transportation and land management. Recent actions taken by commissioners have included surveying broadband internet availability; authorizing funding for a Woodburn mobile crisis team; considering tax exemptions for rural industrial developments; and approving additional staffing by Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the East Salem District (Hayesville) area.

Candidates:

Position 1: Kevin Cameron (Republican) and Shelaswau Crier (Democrat)

Position 2: Bill Burgess (Democrat) and Colm Willis (Republican)

STATE ELECTIONS

STATE SENATOR

Oregon’s senate consists of 30 members that serve four-year terms. Keizer is in the 13th District. Senate duties include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes. Senators can also confirm or reject gubernatorial appointments to state departments, commissions, boards, and other state governmental agencies.

Candidates (13th District):

Sarah Grider (Democrat)

Kim Thatcher (Republican)

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Oregon’s House of Representative consists of 60 members that serve two-year terms. Keizer is in the 25th District. The House of Representatives duties include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

Candidates (25th District):

Dave McCall (Democrat)

Bill Post (Republican)

GOVERNOR



The governor generally sets the agenda for the rest of the state government, is commander-in-chief of state military, has the power to grant pardons and reprieves and to commute sentences. The governor may also convene a special session of the state legislature to address urgent matters of the public interest. Additionally, the governor serves on the State Land Board, which manages how state lands are used.

Candidates:

Aaron Auer (Constitution party)

Nick Chen (Libertarian)

Kate Brown (Democrat)

Knute Buehler (Republican)

Patrick Starnes (Independent)

LOCAL MEASURES

MEASURE 24-432

The Keizer Fire District is seeking a renewal of its existing local option levy. The new levy would take effect in July 2019 as the current one expires. If approved the money will be used to provide staffing and cover costs of the district’s 9-1-1 dispatch services. For a Keizer home valued at $250,000, the cost is approximately $150 annually.

STATE MEASURES



Measure 102 – Housing

Passage of the measure would allow counties, cities and towns to use bond revenue to fund construction of affordable housing without necessarily retaining complete ownership of the dwellings. Bonds to begin such projects would still need voter approval. Currently, bond revenue cannot be used for projects with private stakeholders. The measure was placed on the ballot by the Oregon Legislature.

Measure 103 – Taxes

Measure 103 would ban state or local taxes on grocery sales. However, the larger effect would of passage be to retroactively freeze the corporate minimum tax on grocery businesses. The ban does not include alcohol, tobacco or marijuana. Albertsons Safeway, Kroger and Costco funded more than 90 percent of the effort that placed this petition initiative on the ballot.

Measure 104 – Budget

Measure 104 would amend the state Constitution to require a three-fifths majority (supermajority) of the Oregon Senate and House of Representative to approve any bills that increase revenue. Currently, the only budget matters that require such a vote are outright tax increases. Measure 104 would make it more difficult to raise revenues through enacting fees or creating or repealing tax exemptions, credits or deductions. The measure is backed in large part by the Oregon Association of Realtors, which is upset over license fees and other legislation seeking to repeal tax credits. The risk in passing Measure 104 is giving minorities opposed to revenue-raising measures the ability to hold at bay actions backed by majorities.

Measure 105 – Immigration

This measure would repeal language in the Oregon Revised Statues preventing state and local law enforcement from investigating and arresting undocumented residents when their only crime is living in the United States undocumented. Repealing the language could put additional strain on state and local law enforcement resources. The measure, which was placed on the ballot by petition, is most heavily backed by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and Oregonians for Immigration Reform (OFIR). FAIR and OFIR are both identified as a hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center for their ties to white nativist leaders and rhetoric. Supporters suggest that living in the United States illegally is a precursor to worse crimes, but data from studies on that issue shows that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than American citizens.

Measure 106 – Abortion

Measure 106 would prevent direct or indirect public funds from being spent on abortions except when medically necessary or required by federal law. Under the measure, an abortion would qualify as medically necessary if a licensed physician determines that a woman would suffer an injury or death unless an abortion is performed. Under the measure, public funds may be spent on abortions in circumstances of rape or incest or diagnosed ectopic pregnancies, which means that a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus with no chance of a normal birth. The measure may prevent public employees from obtaining abortion coverage as part of their medical plans.