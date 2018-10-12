September 14, 1942 – September 16, 2018

Charles C. London Jr. died unexpectedly in Keizer on September 16, 2018, at the age of 76.

Charles is survived by his wife of 47 years Susan; his daughters, Tricia and her husband Ray, Simone, and Melissa and her husband Jeremy; his grandchildren Cassie, Heather, Anne, Sebastion, Michelle, Elijah, Ashlie, Tyler, and Avery; and his great grandchildren Theodore and Liana. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Celestine London; his brother Dennis London, his sister Sherry Pryor, and his granddaughter Danielle Busby.

Charles was born on September 14, 1942, in Modesto, Calif. to Charles and Celestine London. He graduated from Los Banos High School in 1960 and was drafted into the Army in 1964. During his term of service, he spent two and a half years as a combat medic in Vietnam. Before coming home, Charles received three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and an air medal with 86 clusters.

Charles married Susan on July 3, 1971, in Reno, Nev. The couple moved to Oxnard, Calif., in 1972 where he returned to college and worked as an armed patrolman for a local security company. Later, Charles worked as a union shingler. After a move to Prairie City, Ore., in 1979, he worked for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff in the jail. Charles retired in 2005, as a correctional corporal. In addition, Charles served as a reserve police officer for the Prairie City Police Department for 15 year and spent his few extra hours volunteering with the Grant County Ambulance Service and SABRA (Society Against Battery Rape and Abuse). Charles and Susan moved to Keizer in 2007 to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.

Charles raised his daughters to believe they could accomplish anything they set their minds to. He was incredibly proud of all of them and who they have become. He was always there to listen, console, give an encouraging word, or to help set them straight if they were going the wrong direction.

Charles was an avid reader, hunter, marksman and a member of BPOE (Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks) for more than 35 years.

An interment, with full military honors, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A casual reception at Ringo’s Tavern (4170 River Rd N, Keizer, OR 97303) will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charles’ life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Make a Wish Foundation of Oregon or to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to: http://memorialwebsites.legacy.com/Charles-C-London-JR/homepage.aspx . The family would like to thank the Keizer Fire Department and Salem Hospital for their efforts and care.