Present and past members of the Keizer Fire District Board of Directors and other civic-minded leaders have joined together to form the Keizer Fire Foundation.

The mission of the foundation is support the training of Keizer Fire District firefighters and medical personnel, provide equipment and to provide supplemental support for the emergency services activities of the district for the residents of the Keizer area.

The foundation will promote the firefighting, lifesaving and education efforts of the Keizer Fire District.

Eventually the foundation will solicit project ideas from the public.

Currently financial donations may be mailed to PO Box 20183, Keizer, OR 97307. The board is asking Keizer residents to honor the foundation with bequests. Life-long supporters of the Keizer Fire District can be confident that their donations will have positive effects on the district and the citizens of Keizer.

Dave Bauer, a volunteer with the district for 30 years, a former Salem-Keizer School Board member and co-owner of R. Bauer Insurance, serves as president of the Foundation. Other officers include vice president Shawn Lapof, a Keizer resident, member of the board of directors of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce and secretary-treasurer Chet Patterson, a member of the Keizer Fire District board of directors; he also served as one of Keizer’s first city councilors in the early 1980s.

Other board members include: Victoria Shinn, Karen Van Meter, Garry Whalen and Lyndon Zaitz. Keizer Fire District Chief Jeff Cowan serves as an ex officio member of the foundation’s board.

The foundation’s first project will be announced in the summer of 2018 and begin soliciting donations. Donations may be mailed to: Keizer Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 20183, Keizer, OR 97307.

Keizer Fire Foundation has been designated a 501(c)3 charitable organization by the Internal Revenue Service which allows it to accept tax-free donations.