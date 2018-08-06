By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Holiday Swim Club used two hands to bring home the Salem-Keizer All-City Championship, dethroning Northwood by 1.5 points, 419 to 417.5, on Saturday, July 28.

Holiday won five medley relays (8-and-under girls and boys, 9-10 girls, 11-12 boys and 15-18 girls) to open up a lead early. But Northwood came in strong down the stretch by sweeping the girls and boys 11-12 and 13-14 freestyle relays as well as winning the 15-18 boys free relay.

Holiday’s girls scored 240.5 of the overall team’s points.

Alex Beard won the 15-18 girls butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke. Twin sister, Bella, placed first in the individual medley and free.

Claire Hicks won the 8-and-under IM and Olivia Anderson took first in the 8-and-under fly.

Kyra Norstrom won the 11-12 fly.

Holiday’s girls also finished first in the 8-and-under and 9-10 free relays.

Northwood’s boys led its team, scoring 219 points.

Zander Rhoades won the 13-14 back, IM and fly. Jabez Rhoads took first in the 15-18 free and fly.

Grant Woodard finished first in the 9-10 breaststroke and Pierce Walker won the 11-12 backstroke. Northwood’s boys also won the 15-18 medley relay.

Holiday’s boys were led by Michael Hudgins, who placed first in the 8-and-under free and backstroke. Tony Gonzalez won the 15-18 back while Jack McCarty took first in the 15-18 breaststroke.

Holiday also won the 8-and-under boys free relay.

Paris Boyd led Northwood’s girls by winning the 13-14 IM, fly and breaststroke. Evy Hales placed first in the 9-10 free and fly. Kaitlyn Roop won the 11-12 back. Northwood’s first win of the meet came in the 13-14 girls medley relay.

Northview Terrace (159.5) finished fifth at the all-city meet behind Madrona and Jan Ree. Zach Kilby won the 11-12 boys IM, free and fly. Luke Stucker took first in the 13-14 free. Northview also won the 13-14 boys medley relay.