June 2, 1939 – June 30, 2018

Fred was born in Berlin, Germany, to Irmgard (Irma) Maass and Hans Zeidler. Due to World War II, his father died before his parents could get married. His mother emigrated to Astoria, Oregon, where she married Alfred D. Berthelsen. Fred was raised by his mother’s family in Berlin, until he was reunited, at age 18, with his mother in Astoria.

Fred saw that he had an opportunity to create a good life in America. He volunteered for the U.S. Army, to show good intent toward becoming a citizen of the U.S.A. He was sent to Germany.

Eventually he visited his childhood girlfriend, Helga, and they were married on December 30, 1960, in Nuremberg, Germany, where he was serving during the Berlin Crisis. In the beginning of 1962, Fred was honorable discharged in New York. It became a race, to see who would become a citizen first, Fred or his first child. Fred won, and two days later Michael was born. They had two more children, Monica and Marcus.

Fred worked in Astoria before he was hired in November, 1964, as Correctional Officer at the Oregon State Penitentiary. This job turned into a great career. Working through all the tiers, he retired in 1994, as Superintendent of the Oregon State Penitentiary.

He and the family enjoyed the outdoors, camping, boating, hunting. The family also loved to travel Granddaughters Valerie, Stephanie and Danielle loved traveling with their grandparents. Fred and Helga wanted to instill in them that all people are alike. They want the same things for their families: A roof over their heads, food in their bellies and, if they were lucky ,an education. While Fred worked full time, he managed to take enough classes near where ever he worked to earn his master’s degree.

He was so proud to see his children and also granddaughters get their bachelorsdegrees.

Fred was laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery with help from the U.S. Military Honor Guard, the Oregon State Penitentiary Honor Guard and Chaplain Harold, from Brighton Hospice. Thank you for your touching service.

We are also thankful to the Brighton Hospice Team and Amber, our care person, for trying to make Fred’s days easier. We will miss Fred, but are glad he is no longer hurting. I am thankful for our 63 years of friendship, during which we were married for 57 1/2 years.

In loving memory, your family and best friend, Helga.