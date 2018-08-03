To the Editor:

Imagine a friend comes to you with an opportunity to go in on an investment together. Your friend gives you the background information and makes a convincing, passionate pitch. It’s a bit risky and would require a big commitment, but your friend urges you to invest. So you do.

It turns out to be the worst investment possible. You’ve sunk your resources into something that was completely misrepresented. Nothing your friend said was true, and things are going really poorly for everyone that invested.

The same Oregonians that spent their vote in November 2016 on Donald Trump are now urging you to spend your vote in November 2018 on Knute Buehler.

Please don’t invest your vote this fall based on advice from people who gave us Trump.

Think about that when you fill your ballot this fall.

Andrew Hickey

Keizer