December 26, 1932 — July 22, 2018

Dolores Rose Sheehan (nee Maciak) was born on Dec. 26, 1932 in Lowell, Mass., the third of seven children born to Polish immigrants Sophia and Antony Maciak. She died July 22, 2018 in Eugene, Ore., surrounded by loved ones.

She was raised and educated in the Lowell area. She obtained her nursing education through a scholarship provided by the Lowell Sun Newspaper, receiving her license in 1953.

She met the love of her life through a patient she tended to working at the Massachusetts Memorial Hospital.

She wed Gerald Anthony Sheehan, Sr. on July 2, 1954. It was a small ceremony that proved mighty; as Gerald, Sr. and “Doll”, as Dad called her, celebrated marital bliss that lasted 50 years until Dad passed in 2005.

They resided in South Braintree, Mass., before moving to the Salem-Keizer area in 1962; a pregnant Dolores with four youngsters in tow. What a horrible sight to arrive to: downed trees, power outages and debris left everywhere in the wake of the infamous “Columbus Day Storm”. Dad always promised Doll he would take her back to Masschusetts, if she didn’t like Oregon. She didn’t, but they stayed anyway.

After the move in 1962 she obtained employment at the Salem General Hospital. After the General and Memorial hospitals merged, she transferred to the main Salem Hospital campus as a nursing administrator until retiring in 1992 after 26 years of service.

Dolores felt her accomplishments included: being a long time communicant of St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, Ore.; a volunteer at St. Jude Food Bank of St. Vincent de Paul (where she worked alongside Gerald, Sr.); a long time participant in a Cancer Research and Women’s program.

She enjoyed singing (and had a beautiful voice), bingo, Reno trips and visiting family and friends in Massachusetts and Florida. She was an avid Bunco player for over 20 years.

Dolores is survived by eldest son, Gerald, Jr. (aka Jerry) of Kodiak, Ark.; daughter Susan of Springfield, Ore.; youngest son John of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters Laura LeRiche of Pelham, NH; Blanche Maciak of Lowell, Mass.; and Elaine Maciak of Westford, Mass.; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophia and Antony Maciak; brother Anthony Maciak; sisters Eleanor Maciak and Irene Desrosiers; her husband and best friend, Gerald Sheehan, Sr.; daughter Theresa Mills; and two infants, Anne Marie and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Vincent’s de Paul Society food bank on Portland Road in Salem.

Graveside committal will be Thursday, Aug 2, 2018, 10:30 am at Restlawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd. NW, in Salem, Ore. Memorial services TBD. Arrangements are by Restlawn Funeral Home.