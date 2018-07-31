By CASEY CHAFFIN

Keizertimes Intern

According to data published by the National Working Group on Foster Care and Education in 2014, the percentage of 17 to 18 year old foster youth who want to go to college is 84 percent, but the percentage of foster youth who graduate high school and actually attend college is 20 percent, and the estimated percentage of former foster youth who actually attain a bachelor’s degree ranges from two to nine percent.

The message is quite clear: foster youth have the motivation to achieve more, but not the support system. The take-away for many who work in this system is: We can do better, and we need to do better. But to make that happen, there must be community buy-in even among those who aren’t currently fostering any children.

“Foster parents provide a community service. They are Marion County foster homes caring for Marion County children,” said Gwen Slippy, of the Marion County Child Welfare office, and as a result they need the support of those in the community to support that service. She added, “We want to partner with the community to meet the needs of children and families.”

Slippy curates resources to support foster families, because the responsibility for fostering falls on more shoulders than just those who currently open their homes to foster youth.

There are too many foster youth in the system and not enough adults to support them. This lack of engagement extends beyond actual foster parents, and into the support system that allows the foster system to function. Yet, foster parents and the Department of Human Services (DHS) cannot create the best environment for youth without the support of the community.

This mindset of DHS is a new one. Billy Cordero, director of the DHS GRACE grant, seeks to use data known about children in foster care to recruit foster parents that are tailored to specific needs. “It used to be we were an organization that said foster care or nothing and we’re trying to change that,” Cordero said.

Considering a youth who ends up in care is already steeped in extenuating life circumstances that impede their path to success, it’s important to acknowledge the ways the system can change a child’s life for the better, even if the situation is inherently not ideal.

Cordero experienced foster care as a young person, due in part to his parents’ drug addiction. Cordero and his siblings spent some time in what he calls “orphanage-style care,” followed by a stint on the streets, before he was placed with relatives. “They were dedicated to me and they loved me,” he said. That changed his life. It wasn’t ideal — being born into a safe, loving environment to begin with would be ideal. But being placed in a safe, loving foster home gave him a second chance at success.

After moving to Oregon from California to attend college, he learned “things don’t have to go the way the statistics say” for youth exiting care.

Shelly Winterberg, the director of field engagement for Every Child Oregon, an organization that seeks to serve as a launch-pad for people wanting to get involved in the foster care system in any capacity.

“We invite anyone and everyone to bring what they have to the table,” she said, whether that’s material resources, monetary resources or time. The Marion County chapter of Every Child is still in the process of being set up, but visit everychildoregon.org for updates.