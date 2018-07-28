By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

From Oregon City to Corvallis to Lebanon to Medford, Keizer baseball and softball teams made their presence known last weekend.

In its first trip to the state tournament in 19 years, Keizer Little League’s 10U AAA softball team placed fourth.

After a rocky start in Medford, which resulted in a 17-0 loss versus Redmond, the Keizer little leaguers came back with an 18-14 victory against Beaumont on Saturday, July 21.

Shayla Mendoza drove in four runs in the win. Annabelle Davis had three RBIs. Nine different players each scored two runs.

“It was a team effort,” said head coach Nathan Mcclenny. “After we lost the first game, I asked the girls if they wanted to go home or stay here and play. They stepped up and had the grit to get it done.”

Trailing OR CAL 5-0, Keizer scored three runs in the top of the fourth and three more in the sixth in a come-from-behind 6-5 victory.

Marlina Martinez pitched all six innings to earn the win.

At the plate, Pacia Winter was 2-for-2 and scored two runs.

On Sunday, Keizer got another shot at Redmond and jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first inning before ultimately falling 18-12.

Redmond scored 14 of its runs in two innings.

McNary Youth Baseball

Two McNary Youth Baseball teams finished fourth at their respective state tournaments.

Playing in Lebanon, McNary Junior Federal, coached by Dean Allen, went 2-2 at the 12U tournament on July 19-21.

The Celtics opened play with a 7-5 win against the Canby Cougars.

Tied 3-3 entering the seventh, McNary scored four runs in the top of the inning and held Canby to two runs in the bottom.

Jake Allen was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and scored two runs. Gage Smedema and Carter Hawley also drove in two runs. Jesiah Bartlett delivered two hits, including a double.

Bartlett pitched the first six innings to earn the win. Hawley got the save.

After a 5-3 loss to McMinnville, McNary rebounded with a 7-1 victory against Westview on Saturday.

The Celtics scored all seven runs in the bottom of the third.