Northwood defeated fellow Keizer neighborhood pool Northview Terrace 375 to 241 on Thursday, July 19 as both teams enter the final stretch before the all-city meet.

Northwood’s boys racked up 196 points.

Jabez Rhoads won the 15-18 freestyle, butterfly and backstroke to lead the way. Zander Rhoads took first in the 13-14 individual medley and free.

Ethan Whalen won the 15-18 IM and breaststroke. Ben Diede placed first in the 9-10 free and back.

Pierce Walker won the 11-12 fly and back.

Jackson Alt finished first in the 13-14 fly. Madden Hughes won the 8-and-under back and Zachary Harrington took first in the 13-14 back.

Northwood’s boys won the 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18 free and medley relays.

Northwood’s girls added 179 points.

Paris Boyd and Evy Hales each won three events.

Boyd took first in the 15-18 IM, free and back while Hales won the 9-10 free, fly and back.

Molly Eisele won the 11-12 IM and fly. Brooke Junker placed first in the 13-14 back and breaststroke.

Ellie Auvinen took first in the 13-14 IM and Indy Gavthier won the 11-12 free.

Kaitlyn Roop finished first in the 11-12 back and Eliana Dean won the 13-14 free.

Haley Hughes won the 15-18 fly and Madie Trammell took first in the 15-18 breaststroke.

Northwood’s girls also won the 8-and-under, 11-12, 13-15 and 15-18 medley relays.

Cole Pedersen, Zach Kilby and Nick Kosiewicz led Northview’s boys, each winning three events.

Pedersen took first in the 9-10 IM, fly and breaststroke. Kilby won the 11-12 IM, free and breaststroke. Kosiewicz won the 8-and-under free, fly and breaststroke.

Jeremy Becker placed first in the 15-18 breaststroke.

Northview also won the 9-10 boys medley and free relays.

Ally Castaneda led the Northview girls, winning the 8-and-under IM, fly and breaststroke.

Ashley Stucker finished first in the 9-10 back and breaststroke. Mackenzie Hoffmeister won the 8-and-under back and breaststroke.

Madison Hoffmeister took first in the 11-12 breaststroke, Izzy Kilby won the 9-10 IM, Carly Castaneda finished first in the 8-and-under free and Kianna Staley won the 15-18 IM.

Northview’s girls also won the 9-10 medley elay.

Holiday

Holiday Swim Club topped Jan Ree 381 to 218 on Thursday, July 19.

Emma Anderson led the girls, winning the 11-12 free, fly and breaststroke.

Claire Hicks (8-and-under IM and back), Emery Love (11-12 IM and back), Ella Gerig (9-10 free and breaststroke) and Olivia Anderson (8-and-under free and breaststroke) each won two events.

Ava Privratsky took first in the 8-and-under free and Kassy Winters won the 15-18 fly.

Holiday’s girls won five relays—8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 medley as well as 8-and-under and 11-12 free.

Carter Hollis, Vinny Arnold and Jack McCarty paced Holiday’s boys, each winning three individual events.

Hollis took first in the 13-14 IM, free and fly. Arnold won the 9-10 free, back and breaststroke. McCarty placed first in the 15-18 IM, fly and breaststroke.

Noah Williams finished first in the 8-and-under fly and breaststroke.

Holiday won three more 8-and-under events—Jacob Castronovo in the IM, Ozzy Arnold in the back and Michael Hudgins in the free.

Holiday also racked up points in the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups. Brody Hollis won the 9-10 IM and Aiden Vandre took first in the 9-10 fly. Xavier Grantham won the 11-12 back while Joshua Grossman finished first in the 11-12 breaststroke. Holiday’s boys won six relays—8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 medley as well as the 8-and-under, 11-12 and 13-14 free.

Holiday is hosting the all-city swim meet on Saturday, July 28 at 10 a.m.