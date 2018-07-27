September 23, 1921 – July 18, 2018

Elsie Elzine Alt, 96, passed away peacefully on July 18 surrounded by family. Elsie lived a full life of service and dedication to those around her. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, canning, and caring for her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed. Her lessons and guidance will remain with those she loved, served, and fostered.

Elsie was born in Trenton, Nebraska on September 23, 1921 to Alvin Long and Soiux Roush. She was one of nine children. She spent the majority of her childhood in Idaho, and graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1942.

Elsie met Raymond Alt, the love of her life, in Bremerton, Washington while they were both working in the sheet metal shop in the Navy yard. They married on October 13, 1945 and moved to Salem, Oregon, in 1948. Together they fostered nine children, adopted one child from America, and three children from South Korea. Elsie accepted the Lord in September 1948 and has been a member of Salem First Baptist Church ever since. She served on the deaconess board for several years and helped teach Sunday school for over 40 years. Many children played with Elsie’s homemade playdough and learned about the Lord from her. She truly leaves behind a legacy.

Elsie is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Alt; children Kathy Alt and Robert Alt; and her eight siblings. We know she is happily with them now in heaven.

Elsie is survived by her two children, Patty Ignatowski (Gerry) and Tim Alt (Salem), five grandchildren (Joshua Alt, WA; Raymond Alt, Salem; Max Alt, Salem; Alyce Alt, GA; and Crystal Ignatowski, Salem) and two great-grandchildren (Charlie Converse, Portland; Kai Alt, Salem).

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 17th at Salem First Baptist Church.