January 6, 1943 – July 11, 2018

On July 11, 2018, Walton (Wally) Edward Curtis went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. In addition to being a wonderful husband, dad, and papa, Wally was a man of integrity who loved God, his family, photography and fishing. He will be greatly missed.

Following retirement from the Oregon State Commission for the Blind, where he worked for 28 years, Wally spent much of his time on the two of the things he loved most… his grandchildren, and photography. He had a gift of being able to see and capture the extraordinary beauty of God’s world through the eye of his camera. Many of his photos may be viewed at www.juzaphoto.com/p/WCurtis

Wally leaves behind Carolyn, his beloved wife of fifty years, three children and their spouses:

Jennifer Hanson (Tim), Janelle Booth (Jon), and Mark Curtis (Joani), six grandchildren, and two sisters. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers.

Charitable contributions in Wally’s memory may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 2630 Market St NE, Salem, OR 97301

A special thank you to Willamette Valley Hospice, Michelle D. Anthony, ANP, and the oncology staff at Skyline Medical Center. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home www.restlawn.com.