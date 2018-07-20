By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Two points.

That is all that decided Holiday’s swim meet at Cambridge on Thursday, July 12 with the Keizer neighborhood pool coming out on top, 261-259.

On one of the hottest days of the year, Holiday’s girls led the team to victory, winning seven relays (8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 freestyle; and 8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 medley) to outscore Cambridge 146-106.

Individually, Kassy Winters and Kyra Norstrom each won three events.

Winters took first in the 15-18 IM, free and butterfly.

Norstrom won the 11-12 IM, free and fly.

Maggie Gerig and Claire Hicks swam the fastest times in the 8-and-under fly and breaststroke, respectively.

Emery Love won the 11-12 backstroke and Erika Robinett placed first in the 11-12 breaststroke.

Tessa Talento and Emma Privratsky swam the fastest times in the 15-18 backstroke and breaststroke, respectively.

Holiday’s boys won five relays—the 11-12 free and the 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 medley.

Jack McCarty took first in the 15-18 breaststroke and butterfly.

Holiday won three 8-and-under events—Jacob Castronova in the breaststroke, Ozzy Arnold in the butterfly and Michael Hudgins in the IM.

Vinny Arnold took first in the 9-10 freestyle and Josh Oliver won the 11-12 breaststroke.

Carter Hollis swam the fastest time in the 13-14 fly.

Tony Gonzalez won the 15-18 backstroke.