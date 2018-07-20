February 18, 1974 – June 29, 2018

Craig Larry Stallings, of Keizer, Oregon, born February 18,1974, in Salem Oregon to Larry and Marsha Stallings, passed away on June 29, 2018 at the age of 44.

Craig was married to Jennifer Stallings. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Stallings; grandmother Shirley Stallings; and grandfathers, William Lonnie Stallings and William Troth.

Craig is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Brady and daughter Rian. Parents Marsha Stallings, Evangeline Compton, Stanley Compton and Dave Walery, sister Kristina Compton-Gonzalez (Ricardo Gonzalez) great grandfather Charles Compton and grandmother Edna Troth.

Craig graduated from McNary High School in 1992 and worked at Walery’s Premium Pizza for 22 years. In November 2011, he became a stay at home father and took on the roll of teacher by homeschooling their daughter Rian.

Craig was a devoted and loving husband and father. No matter what his children or wife did in life he was and will always be their biggest fan! He never missed a moment in our lives and was present every step of the way. He was always there to help guide us through any decision in life and to lend an ear without judgement.

Craig cherished the talks he shared with Brady. Loved taking Rian to the pool and was always front and center never missing a single practice or cheer competition. Craig was not only my best-friend, but the love of my life. He will forever be in our hearts and we will miss him every second of every minute, until we see him again.

A private celebration of Craig’s life will be held.