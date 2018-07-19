By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Two points.

That is all that decided Holiday’s swim meet at Cambridge on Thursday, July 12 with the Keizer neighborhood pool coming out on top, 261-259.

On one of the hottest days of the year, Holiday’s girls led the team to victory, winning seven relays (8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 freestyle; and 8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 medley) to outscore Cambridge 146-106.

Individually, Kassy Winters and Kyra Norstrom each won three events. Winters took first in the 15-18 IM, free and butterfly. Norstrom won the 11-12 IM, free and fly.

Maggie Gerig and Claire Hicks swam the fastest times in the 8-and-under fly and breaststroke, respectively.

Emery Love won the 11-12 backstroke and Erika Robinett placed first in the 11-12 breaststroke.

Tessa Talento and Emma Privratsky swam the fastest times in the 15-18 backstroke and breaststroke, respectively.

Holiday’s boys won five relays—the 11-12 free and the 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 medley.

Jack McCarty took first in the 15-18 breaststroke and butterfly.

Holiday won three 8-and-under events—Jacob Castronova in the breaststroke, Ozzy Arnold in the butterfly and Michael Hudgins in the IM.

Vinny Arnold took first in the 9-10 free, Josh Oliver won the 11-12 breaststroke and Carter Hollis swam the fastest time in the 13-14 fly.

Tony Gonzalez won the 15-18 backstroke.

Northview Terrace beat Jan Ree 300-240 on Thursday, July 12.

Individual winners from Northview include girls: Ally Castaneda 8-and-under IM, butterfly, and breaststroke; Carly Castaneda 8-and-under freestyle; Taylor Sponable 8-and-under backstroke; Izzy Kilby 9-10 butterfly; Kara Everitt 11-12 backstroke; Jana Everitt 11-12 breaststroke; Lily Snyder 15-18 butterfly.

Northview girls won 9-10 medaly and free relays and 11-12 free relay.

Northview boy winners were: Nick Kosiewicz 8-and-under IM, backstroke and breaststroke; Connor Price 8-and-under freestyle and butterfly; Cole Pedersen 9-10 freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke; Carson Smith 9-10 backstroke; Zach Kilby 11-12 IM, freestyle and butterfly; Dominic Snyder 11-12 backstroke and breaststroke; Kaden Chanthalangsy 13-14 backstroke; Jeremy Becker 13-14 IM, freestyle and butterfly; Cole Garland 15-18 IM, freestyle; Alex Kosiewicz 15-18 breaststroke.

Boys won 13-14 and 15-18 medley and free relays and 9-10 free relay.