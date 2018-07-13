By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Holiday Swim Club won its second straight home meet, defeating Northview Terrace 304-198 on Thursday, July 5.

Holiday opened the meet by winning seven of the nine medley relays. Northview took first in the boys 13-14 and 15-18 medley relays.

Individually, Landon Gerig, Jack McCarty, Alex Beard and Kyra Norstrom each won three events for Holiday.

Gerig had the fastest times in the 11-12 boys IM, free and breaststroke. McCarty took first in the 15-18 boys IM, fly and breaststroke. Beard touched the wall first in the 15-18 girls IM, fly and backstroke. Norstrom won the 11-12 girls IM, fly and backstroke.

Claire Hicks, Ella Gerig and Vinny Arnold won two events.

Hicks placed first in the 8-and-under girls fly and backstroke.

Gerig swam the fastest times in the 9-10 girls free and breaststroke. Arnold won the 9-10 boys free and breaststroke.

Girls freestyle winners were Ava Privratsky (8-and-under), Emma Anderson (11-12) and Kassy Winters (15-18). Noah Williams took first in the 8-and-under boys free.

Michael Hudgins won the 8-and-under boys IM and Carter Hollis finished first in the 13-14 boys IM.

Boys butterfly winners were Dylan Somphone (8-and-under), Aiden Vandre (9-10) and Nathan Williams (11-12).

Ozzy Arnold had the fastest time in the 8-and-under boys backstroke and Xavier Grantham won the 11-12 boys backstroke.

Kaiya Turner and Jacob Castronova took first in the 8-and-under girls and boys breaststroke. Erika Robinett won the 11-12 girls breaststroke and Bella Beard swam the fastest time in the girls 15-18 breaststroke.

Holiday swept the 8-and-under and 11-12 free relays. Holiday also won the 9-10 girls and 15-18 girls free relays.

Kiana Staley led Northview Terrace, winning the 13-14 girls free, fly and breaststroke. Zach Kilby won the 13-14 boys free, fly and breaststroke.

Cole Garland took first in the 15-18 boys free and backstroke.

Ally Castaneda touched the wall first in the 8-and-under girls IM, Baylee Whetten won the 9-10 girls IM and Anna Sponable took first in the 13-14 girls IM. Cole Pedersen swam the fastest time in the 9-10 boys IM.

Jeremy Becker won the 13-14 boys backstroke and Mary Ann Halliday placed first in the 9-10 girls fly.

Ashley Stucker and Erin Seyfried won the 9-10 and 13-14 girls backstroke.

Northview swept the 13-14 free relays and also took first in the 15-18 boys relay.

NORTHWOOD WINS

Northwood edged Cambridge 284-259 last Thursday.

Caleb Skipper, Molly Eisele, Paris Boyd and Evy Hales led Northwood to victory, each winning three individual events.

Skipper took first in the 11-12 boys back, fly and IM. Eisele swam the fastest times in the 11-12 girls IM, free and fly. Boyd won the 13-14 girls IM, free and fly. Hales touched the wall first in the 9-10 girls free, fly and backstroke.

Ethan Whalen (15-18 boys breast and IM), Jabez Rhoades (15-18 boys free and fly), Zachary Harrington (13-14 back and IM) and Isabella Walker (15-18 girls free and breaststroke) each won two events.

Other winners included Cade Olson (13-14 boys breast), Ben Diede (9-10 boys back), Gavin Eisele (13-14 boys fly), Ellie Auvinen (13-14 girls fly), Brooke Junker (13-14 girls back) and Taylor Madsen (9-10 girls breaststroke).

Northwood also won the 13-14 and 15-18 boys free relays as well as the 11-12 and 15-18 medley relays. Northwood’s girls finished first in the 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 medley relays. They also won the 9-10 and 11-12 free relays.