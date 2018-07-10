A candlelight vigil is planned to be held on Monday, July 16, for Cynthia Martinez Perez, a Woodburn woman who went missing from a Keizer night club last July.

Friends and family will gather at Chalmers Jones Park behind the Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. and last until sunset. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Martinez Perez, a mother of four, disappeared after leaving Tequila Nights Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. on July 16, 2017. She had spent the night out with friends celebrating her birthday. Martinez Perez would have celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday, July 13.

In addition to a Crime Stoppers of Oregon reward of up to $2,500, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information related to the disappearance of Martinez Perez. She was last seen leaving the Keizer club with two Hispanic males in a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan. The minivan has since been located by investigators.

Investigators have identified both men seen leaving the bar with Martinez Perez. One of them, 30-year old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, is a person of interest in the disappearance. Alvarez-Olivera was last thought to reside in the Woodburn area, however investigators have not been able to determine exactly where he resided or with whom prior to July 16, 2017. He was last known to be employed locally as a laborer who harvested berries. Identifying his residence or individuals he lived or worked with, or who may have known or associated with him could be important to the ongoing investigation.

Alvarez-Olivera is believed to have left the Marion County area a short time after Martinez Perez was last seen with him. He has not been located and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who believes they may have information about where Alvarez-Olivera lived, whom he lived or associated with, whom he may have worked with, or where he might have gone is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department at 503-856-3529.

Martinez Perez is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, with long black hair and multiple tattoos. Two on her chest read “Dominguez” and “Trust No One.”

The Keizer Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Martinez to please come forward. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so. The Keizer Police Department can be contacted at 503-856-3529.