By HERB SWETT

Of the Keizertimes

The Volcanoes put on a show of hitting, pitching, and fielding June 28 to whip their Eugene visitors 7-3.

Completing a three-game sweep of the Emeralds to reach a 10-4 record, Salem-Keizer prepared for a five-game series in Vancouver.

Three of the Volcano runs came in the first inning. Kyle McPherson hit a one-out infield single, and David Villar followed with a two-run home run over the center field wall. After another out, Robinson Medrano was hit by a pitch for the fifth time this season and scored on a double to right center by Wander Franco.

Keaton Winn pitched the first two innings for the Volcanoes, allowing no runs and striking out three. However, in a move manager Hector Borg explained after the game, he brought in Greg Jacknewitz to pitch the third inning. With two out in the top of the third, Luis Vasquez hit his first homer of the year, clearing the left field fence.

Jacknewitz retired the next batter and stayed in the game through the seventh inning, allowing one more run, which was unearned.

Salem-Keizer added three runs in the fourth. Kevin Rivera led off with an infield single and continued to second base on a throwing error by third baseman Ramsey Romano.

Mikey Edie moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Jose Layer singled on a grounder to center, driving Rivera in. McPherson hit his first homer of the season, to right field, and the Volcanoes were ahead 7-1.

In the Eugene sixth, Vasquez walked and moved to third on a double to center by Nelson Velasquez. An error by Layer in center field enabled Vasquez to score. Velasquez then stole third base on a call that brought protests from the stands and argument from Borg. Two were out by then, and Jacknewitz struck out the next batter.

The last Emerald run came in the eighth. Matt Frisbee relieved Jacknewitz to start the inning and walked Fernando Kelli. In an attempt to pick Frisbee off, the throw went wild, and Frisbee went to second.

With Jonathan Sierra at bat, Frisbee reached third on his 12th steal of the season. Sierra walked, and the runners pulled a double steal, Frisbee scoring the last run of the game.

Jacknewitz was the winning pitcher at 2-1 with five strikeouts in his five innings. Jesus Tona pitched the ninth for Salem-Keizer.

Eugene starter Ryan Williams went six innings and took the loss at 1-2.

Sean Barry pitched the last two innings for the Emeralds.

Despite their two errors, the Volcanoes made impressive fielding plays.

Edie jumped to catch a fly to deep right field in the second.

A double play, shortstop Rivera to second baseman McPherson to first baseman Franco, ended the game.

Asked why he had pulled Winn after two games, Borg said he was testing the starting potentials of all his pitchers.

“We’re doing a good job overall as a team, working on executing,” he added.

Jacknewitz, asked what he was doing to pitch well consistently after being roughed up in his first game, said he was simply working on being consistent.

McPherson, who has played both shortstop and second base for the Volcanoes, said he was comfortable at either position.

He said he was not new to wooden bats, having used them in summer ball between seasons at James Madison University.

The attendance was 1,188.

Wednesday, June 27:

Volcanoes 9, Eugene 3

The Volcanoes guaranteed a series win by whipping Eugene in the second of three games.

Salem-Keizer took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on doubles by Diego Rincones and Trevor Abrams and a single by Robinson Medrano.

The Emeralds tied the score in the fifth on an error, a double, and a single, but the Volcanoes answered with three runs in that inning.

After two outs and singles by David Villar and Medrano, a walk to Ricardo Genoves, and an error, Mikey Edie singled them home. A wild pitch scored Genoves.

In the Volcano seventh, walks to Medrano and Genoves and a single by Edie loaded the bases.

Nico Giarratano doubled all of them home, reached third on an error, and scored on a single by Kyle McPherson.

Eugene scored once in the eighth and once in the ninth.

Norwith Gudino went six innings for his third win against no losses and had seven strikeouts.

Faustino Carrera started for the Emeralds and took the loss for a 1-2 record.

Friday, June 29:

Vancouver 11, Volcanoes 1

This was the roughest series start for Salem-Keizer so far.

Vancouver pitchers held the visiting Volcanoes to two hits, one of them Diego Rincones’ third home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Robinson Medrano had the other hit.

The Canadians had 16 hits, including Brett Wright’s first homer of the season, which he hit with one runner on in the sixth.

Three of Vancouver’s runs came in the second, five in the sixth.

Will McAffer was the winning pitcher in relief with a 3-0 record.

Volcano starter Miguel Figueroa, who lasted three innings, was the losing pitcher at 0-3.

Of Salem-Keizer’s five pitchers, the only one to allow no runs was Keenan Bartlett, who pitched the last two innings.

McAffer replaced starter Jordan Barrett in the fifth with the bases loaded and two out and retired the next batter.

Saturday, June 30:

Vancouver 3, Volcanoes 2

The Volcanoes lost their second game in a row in this five-game series.

All the runs were scored in the first two innings. The Canadians scored once in the first inning, and Salem-Keizer responded with two runs in the second.

After singles by Trevor Abrams and Robinson Medrano and a wild pitch by starter Josh Winckowski, catcher Christopher Bec dropped a third strike, letting Abrams score and Medrano reach third base. Medrano scored as Kevin Rivera grounded out.

Vancouver then went ahead with two home runs, Bryan Lizardo’s first and McGregory Contreras’s fourth.

Winckowski was the winning pitcher with a 1-2 record, and Cobi Johnson had his first save.

Stetson Woods, who pitched the second through seventh innings, had five strikeouts but lost his first game against no wins.

Sunday, July 1:

Volcanoes 5, Vancouver 4

It took an extra inning, but Salem-Keizer showed Vancouver what the Volcanoes can do this year.

Gregory Santos started on the mound for the Volcanoes and did not get the win but struck out six in his seven innings.

Mack Meyer, who relieved him, went two innings and got the win for a 1-0 record. Jesus Tona had his third save. Reliever Juan Nunez was the losing pitcher at 0-1.

Although the Canadians got more hits (11), the Volcanoes made better use of their nine hits.

In the sixth inning, when they scored three of their runs, Kyle McPherson walked, went to second base on a single by Trevor Abrams, and scored on a single by David Villar.

Villar reached second on a throw. Robinson Medrano singled Abrams and Villar home.

Medrano hit his fifth home run in the eighth inning with the bases empty.

Monday, July 2:

Vancouver 5, Volcanoes 0

Vancouver guaranteed a win of the five-game series with this shutout, scoring all five runs in a fifth-inning rally.

The Canadians outhit the Volcanoes only 7-6 but put five of their hits, including home runs by Brett Wright and Christopher Bec, together in the fifth.

Norwith Gudino, Salem-Keizer’s starting pitcher, lost his first game against three wins.

Vancouver’s Justin Watts was the winning pitcher in relief with a 1-0 record.

The Volcanoes’ best offensive showing came in the seventh, when Wander Franco doubled with two out, sending Robinson Medrano, who had walked, to third base.