By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Holiday Swim Club knocked off defending all-city champion Northwood to open the season.

Swimming at home on Thursday, June 28, Holiday outscored Northwood 263-247.

Holiday swept the 8-and-under and 11-12 year old medley relays. Holiday also won the girls and boys 8-and-under freestyle relays as well as the 15-18 girls free relay.

Individually, Kyra Norstrom led the Holiday girls, winning the 11-12 medley, butterfly and backstroke.

Claire Hicks placed first in the girls 8-and-under free and breaststroke. Ella Gerig had the fastest times in the girls 9-10 free and breaststroke.

Other 8-and-under girls winners were Holiday swimmers Kaiya Turner in the IM, Olivia Anderson in the fly and Avelyn Sparks in the backstroke.

Erika Robinett took first in the 11-12 breaststroke. Jaelynn Love touched the wall first in the 13-14 fly and Kassy Winters won the 15-18 fly.

Tessa Talento placed first in the 15-18 backstroke.

Haley Vanderweed swam the fastest time in the 13-14 IM.

Landon Gerig, Michael Hudgins and Carter Hollis led Holiday’s boys, each winning two individual events. Hudgins took first in the 8-and-under free and backstroke. Gerig had the fastest times in the 11-12 free and breaststroke. Hollis won the 13-14 fly and IM.

Hollis won the 9-10 IM. Jacob Castronovo touched the wall first in the 8-and-under IM.

Ozzy Arnold took first in the 8-and-under fly. Noah Williams won the 8-and-under breaststroke and Ryan Bethers placed first in the 13-14 backstroke.

Paris Boyd, Brooke Junker and Bryce Junker led Northwood last Thursday. Boyd won the girls 15-18 IM, free and breaststroke. Brooke took first in the girls 13-14 free, back and breaststroke. Bryce swam the fastest times in the boys 15-18 free, fly and breaststroke.

Grant Woodard won the boys 9-10 fly and breaststroke. Tate Woodard took first in the boys 11-12 fly.

Molly Eisele had the fastest time in the girls 11-12 free and Gavin Eisele won the boys 13-14 free.

Meili Skipper took first in the girls 9-10 IM and Caleb Skipper won the boys 11-12 backstroke.

Grant Schaffer swam the fastest time in the boys 11-12 IM and Caedmon Christensen touched the wall first in the boys 9-10 free. Evelyn Hales won the girls 9-10 fly.

Jasmine Hills took first in the girls 9-10 backstroke and Eric Olsen swam the fastest time in the boys 13-14 breaststroke.

Northwood also won both 15-18 medley relays, the 9-10 girls medley relay, both 11-12 free relays, the 15-18 boys free relay and the 9-10 girls free relay.

The swim teams will continue to compete throughout July, finishing with the All-